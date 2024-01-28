Rasmus Vehmaa improved the Finnish record in the 60-meter hurdles in Helsinki.

Lappeenranta Sports Men's paddle pledge Rasmus Vehmaa improved the Finnish record for 19-year-olds in the 60-meter hurdles for the second time this season in Helsinki on Sunday.

Vehmaa, who recently turned 19, beautified his two-week-old record by 0.11 seconds with a time of 7.65.

Vehmaa was not satisfied with his previous record run. In Helsinki, he felt that he had succeeded better.

“It was a technically reasonable run. I was at the right angles,” Vehmaa said in the Sports Association's press release.

He still felt that the record still has room for improvement.

“I could still grab a dozen of it when I get the power,” Vehmaa guessed.

Vehmaa finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at the European Youth Championships last summer. In the youth series, one meter high fences are run.

Athletics expert Lauri Hollo characterized Vehmaa last summer as “Finland's greatest hurdler of all time”. Hollo got excited when Vehmaa ran in the 110 meter hurdles at 13:30 SE time.

“The hardness of the result is well illustrated by the fact that Vehmaa, who will also be running in the U19 series next summer, leaves behind all the Americans and Jamaicans who are a year older. When it comes to sprinting, we are talking about a real sensation,” Hollo wrote in Urheilulehti.

“The departure of the Lappeenranta from Öljylanta is truly wonderful to watch.”

Vehmaa improved SE even more at the summer European Championships in Israel. Now the record is 13.23.