Athletics SUL dreams of a big team in Tokyo, but only 2022 is a real super year in athletics

The Paavo Nurmi Games and a separate Olympic ranking competition in Vaasa are important competitions for Finns.

Finland President of the Sports Federation (SUL) Sami Itani dreams that up to 24 Finnish athletes could compete in the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.

The goal is big when compared to, for example, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, where 16 Finnish athletes competed.

There were twelve Finnish athletes at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics and 21 at the 2019 World Championships in Athletics.

So far, only four athletes have been selected for Tokyo: the hurdles runner Topi Raitanen, walker Veli-Matti “Aku” Partanen, long jumper Kristian Pulli and a high jumper Ella Junnila.

No one has yet been selected for the men’s javelin throw and the women’s 100-meter fence, although there are a total of four athletes who have already broken the line: Antti Ruuskanen, Oliver Helander, Annimari Koryou and Reetta Hurske.

“Both will have three eligible athletes. A good goal is to make more athletes compete in Tokyo than in Rio. The exact amount reported by Itan is not yet promised, ”SUL’s coaching manager Tuomo Salonen said at the opening ceremony of the athletics season on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s earnings limit expires on June 29. There are two ways to get to the Olympics: either by falling below the required competition limit or by collecting enough ranking points from different competitions.

In the marathon and 50 km walk, the result period ends on 31 May.

For Finns important ranking competitions are the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku at the beginning of June and in Vaasa at the end of June. All Finns who still have a last-minute opportunity to enter the Olympics are gathered there.

The country’s championships would get a lot of ranking points, but in the Nordic countries they are traditionally held in August, in contrast to the rest of Europe. So again this year, when the Kaleva Games are in Tampere after the Olympics.

According to Itan, SUL didn’t even seriously consider postponing the Kaleva Games to early summer because of the Olympic screens.

“The Vaasa ranking competitions are well suited to the Olympic venue. You get great points from there, ”says Itani.

According to Salonen, much happens before the Midsummer in terms of rankings, when there are a lot of competitions in Europe with these prospects. Provided that the corona pandemic does not ruin the second consecutive International Athletics Season.

Individual athletes are also looking for good results and ranking points from abroad a lot in June. As a team, Finland will compete in the 1st European League in Romania a week before Midsummer. You can also collect ranking points from there.

Athletics begins in Tokyo on July 30 and ends on August 8, the same day as the Olympics.

Olympics may be too hard a goal for many Finnish athletes. That is why many are already aiming for the European Championships in 2022. The World Championships will also be held in the same year.

“2022 is a super year for athletics,” Itani said.

He recalled that the teams in the championships will select experts under the leadership of coaching manager Salonen.

“The SUL government is not responsible for choices, as it has been before,” Itani said.

Summer the youth championships are held after midsummer in Bergen (under 23) and in early July in Tallinn (under 20).

The big thing for SUL is that Espoo won the European Championships for under-23s in 2023.

“It’s good to have a race like that. It affects a lot of athletes of that age group, ”Salonen said.