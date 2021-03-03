No Result
Athletics Such is the Finnish team for the European Championships in Athletics

March 3, 2021
Finland will send a team of 19 athletes to Poland for the European Championships in Torun.

Ladies

60 m:

Lotta Kemppinen, 22

Company: HIFK fried.

Best of the season / record: 7.16.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Anniina Kortetmaa, 26

Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 7.39 / 7.36.

Previously in the European Championships In the semi-finals in 2017 in the European Championships with a time of 7.41, in the preliminary rounds 7.39.

800 m

Sara Kuivisto, 29

Company: Borgå Achilles.

Best of the season / record: 2.03.29 (SE).

Previously in the European Championships: The second time. In 2019, fourth in the preliminary rounds at 800 meters (2.04.24) and seventh in the initial rounds at 1500 meters.

60 m fences

Nooralotta Neziri, 28

Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 7.91 (SE).

Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2013, seventh (8.19), 2015 sixth (7.97), 2019 third in the semi-finals (8.04).

Anni Siirtola­Picture: Levi Vepsä / HS

Anni Siirtola, 22

Club: Helsinki Kisa-Veikot.

Best of the season / record: 8.12.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Height

Ella Junnila­Picture: Tommi Anttonen / Lehtikuva

Ella Junnila, 22

Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.

Best of the season / record: 194.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Triple jump

Kristiina Mäkelä, 28

Company: Orimattilan Jymy.

Best / record of the season: 14.13 / 14.38.

Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2015, eighth (13.66), 2017 eighth (13.73), 2019 sixth (14.29).

Senni Salminen, 25

Company: Imatra Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 13.94.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Pole

Wilma Murto, 22

Company: Salon Vilpas.

Best of the season / record: 451/471

Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2015, he was eliminated, in 2017 he was eighth (440), in 2019 he was qualified in 18th (410).

Ball

Senja Mäkitörmä, 26

Company: Varpaisjärvi Vire.

Best of the season / record: 17.30.

Previously in the European Championships: For the first time.

Gentlemen

60 m

Samuli Samuelsson, 25

Company: Ikaalinen Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 6.66

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Samuel Purola, 20

Company: Oulu Pyrinth.

Best of the season / record: 6.67

Previously in the European Championships: Second time. In the 2019 semi-finals (6.75).

Riku Illukka pictured second from right.­Picture: Lassi Rinne

Riku Illukka, 21

Company: Lightning in Vantaa.

Best of the season / record: 6.73.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

1500 m

Joonas Rinne, 25

Company: Saarijärvi Pullistus.

Best of the season / record: 3.44.57.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

60 m fences

Elmo Lakka, 27

Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 7.63.

Previously in the European Championships: Third time. In 2017, the seventh (7.78) in the first rounds, and in 2019, the fourth (7.70) in the semi-finals.

Ilari Manninen second from the left.­Picture: Tommi Anttonen / Lehtikuva

Ilari Manninen, 23.

Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.

Best of the season / record: 7.82.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Height

Daniel Kosonen­Picture: Tommi Anttonen / Lehtikuva

Daniel Kosonen, 20

Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.

Best / record of the season: 220.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Pole

Urho Kujanpää­Picture: Tommi Anttonen

Urho Kujanpää, 23

Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.

Best / record of the season: 566.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

Long jump

Kristian Pulli­Picture: Toni Repo

Kristian Pulli, 26

Company: Vyborg Athletes.

Best / record of the season: – / 783 in the hall and 827 on the outdoor tracks.

Previously in the European Championships: First time.

.

