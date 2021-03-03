Athletics Such is the Finnish team for the European Championships in Athletics

Finland will send a team of 19 athletes to Poland for the European Championships in Torun.
Ladies
60 m:
Lotta Kemppinen, 22
Company: HIFK fried.
Best of the season / record: 7.16.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Anniina Kortetmaa, 26
Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 7.39 / 7.36.
Previously in the European Championships In the semi-finals in 2017 in the European Championships with a time of 7.41, in the preliminary rounds 7.39.
800 m
Sara Kuivisto, 29
Company: Borgå Achilles.
Best of the season / record: 2.03.29 (SE).
Previously in the European Championships: The second time. In 2019, fourth in the preliminary rounds at 800 meters (2.04.24) and seventh in the initial rounds at 1500 meters.
60 m fences
Nooralotta Neziri, 28
Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 7.91 (SE).
Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2013, seventh (8.19), 2015 sixth (7.97), 2019 third in the semi-finals (8.04).
Anni Siirtola, 22
Club: Helsinki Kisa-Veikot.
Best of the season / record: 8.12.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Height
Ella Junnila, 22
Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.
Best of the season / record: 194.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Triple jump
Kristiina Mäkelä, 28
Company: Orimattilan Jymy.
Best / record of the season: 14.13 / 14.38.
Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2015, eighth (13.66), 2017 eighth (13.73), 2019 sixth (14.29).
Senni Salminen, 25
Company: Imatra Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 13.94.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Pole
Wilma Murto, 22
Company: Salon Vilpas.
Best of the season / record: 451/471
Previously in the European Championships: Fourth time. In 2015, he was eliminated, in 2017 he was eighth (440), in 2019 he was qualified in 18th (410).
Ball
Senja Mäkitörmä, 26
Company: Varpaisjärvi Vire.
Best of the season / record: 17.30.
Previously in the European Championships: For the first time.
Gentlemen
60 m
Samuli Samuelsson, 25
Company: Ikaalinen Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 6.66
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Samuel Purola, 20
Company: Oulu Pyrinth.
Best of the season / record: 6.67
Previously in the European Championships: Second time. In the 2019 semi-finals (6.75).
Riku Illukka, 21
Company: Lightning in Vantaa.
Best of the season / record: 6.73.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
1500 m
Joonas Rinne, 25
Company: Saarijärvi Pullistus.
Best of the season / record: 3.44.57.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
60 m fences
Elmo Lakka, 27
Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 7.63.
Previously in the European Championships: Third time. In 2017, the seventh (7.78) in the first rounds, and in 2019, the fourth (7.70) in the semi-finals.
Ilari Manninen, 23.
Company: Jyväskylä Field Athletes.
Best of the season / record: 7.82.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Height
Daniel Kosonen, 20
Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.
Best / record of the season: 220.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Pole
Urho Kujanpää, 23
Company: Tampereen Pyrinto.
Best / record of the season: 566.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
Long jump
Kristian Pulli, 26
Company: Vyborg Athletes.
Best / record of the season: – / 783 in the hall and 827 on the outdoor tracks.
Previously in the European Championships: First time.
