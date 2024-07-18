Athletics | Strong performance by the Finns at the European Youth Championships – both javelin men into the final, Virjonen closes in on the medal

Athletics|The European Athletics Youth Championships are held in Slovakia.

Finns it was a strong night at the European Junior Athletics Championships in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.

Seventh-place finisher who won the 100-meter hurdles earlier in the day with the Finnish record for his age group Enni Virjonen continued at a good level.

Although Virjosen didn’t do well in the high jump (12th place), he finished second in the shot put and the 200-meter run.

After four events, Virjonen is second in the heptathlon with a score of 3,655. Thea Brown leads with 3,796 points.

The last three events, i.e. long jump, javelin throw and 800 meter run, will be contested on Friday.

Men’s in the javelin throw as well Teemu Simoinen that Roope Mäkipelto made it to the finals among the best of their qualifying rounds. Mäkipelto broke his own personal record of 78.08.

Twins in women’s shot put Pinja Kärhä and Venla Kärhä also advanced to the finals.