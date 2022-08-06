Saturday, August 6, 2022
Athletics | Stormy weather changed the program, Mäkelä and Salminen fight for the Finnish championship, Raitanen returns to the tracks – HS follows Saturday of the Kaleva Games

August 6, 2022
The triple jump final starred by Kristiina Mäkelä and Senni Salminen starts at 19:30.

Kristiina Mäkelän and Senni Salminen The championship in the triple jump is the most anticipated doubles event on Saturday at the Kaleva Games. Mäkelä and Salminen cleared the qualification easily and will participate in the final competition starting at 19:30.

HS follows the competition day of the Kaleva Games in the tracking found at the bottom of this story.

Saturday’s topics of interest also include what a hurdler is Raitanen’s top fitness after the disappointment of the World Championships in Eugene. Raitanen will participate in the 3000 meter hurdles at 20:05.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused changes to Saturday night’s program. The men’s triple jump qualification is omitted and will be jumped directly as the final on Sunday, and the start of the women’s pole vault final has been postponed.

