Athletics | Sports boss Ximena Restrepo's harsh statement about doping testers is shocking

Former Olympic medalist Ximena Restrepo questioned the measures of doping testers.

Quarter miler Ximena Restrepo we remember the Olympic Games in Barcelona in the summer of 1992. Restrepo, who represented Colombia, ran for bronze in the 400 meters, which was the country's first Olympic medal in athletics. Restrepo has also made history after his sports career. In 2019, she became the first female vice-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (WA).

Restrepo, 54, is married to another former Olympic athlete, a Chilean shot putter by Gert Weil with and Restrepo is also a citizen of Chile.

Today, the couple's daughter shines on the athletics fields Martina Weil. In November, the 24-year-old sprinter won the Pan American Games championship with his mind-blowing 400 meters with a time of 51.48. The competitions were held in the family's home city of Santiago.

Martina Weil (6) at speed in the 400 meters of the Santiago Games.

Bridge at the moment, it is his mother's behavior after the run that is talking about the South American athletics crowd instead of Weil's run.

Weil, who won the championship, first took a media test in the interview area, after which he was directed to a doping test with 16 other athletes. When the test samples had been given and Weil was leaving the premises designated for doping testing, people from the Chilean Athletics Federation and Restrepo appeared. The latter arrived with a rush, tells La Tercera -magazine. He updated the slowness of the sampling and told loudly that during his career things were handled differently.

The person in charge of testing heard the commotion and came to see what was going on. According to La Tercera, this is evident from the complaints that have been submitted to the body responsible for organizing the Pan American Games. Restrepo's harassment continued and intensified even more when he heard that a blood sample had been taken from Weil in addition to a urine sample.

Restrepo is said to have shouted that you have mutilated my daughter. According to the complaints, the enraged woman barked at the officials who handled the doping testing as “whores”, after which she tried to break into the room where the test samples are taken. The officials prevented Restrepo from entering the room and informed him that he had no right to even see the room.

Restrepon the behavior has spoken before. A complaint has been filed with the continent's athletics association about Restrepo's racist behavior at the Santiago Games. Restrepon allegedly of trying to stop the black man Berdine Castillo selection for the Chilean team in the 4×400 meter relay. However, Castillo rushed the Chilean club together with Martina Weil. The team finished sixth in the competition.

