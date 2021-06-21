Athletics Speeding star Usain Bolt got twins

The Jamaican sprint star named his twin son originally.

World the fastest man Usain Bolt, 34, and his partner Kasi Bennett have had twins.

The boys’ names are quite personal: Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt. Thunder Bolt means flash in English. Saint Leo, on the other hand, is another name for Father Usain.

Bolt released a cute family portrait on Instagram, which includes not only twins but also the family’s one-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The picture was taken in honor of Father’s Day. Unlike in Finland, Father’s Day is celebrated in many countries on 20 June. Kasi Bennett congratulated his partner on his own Instagram account.

“Happy Father’s Day to my eternal beloved! You are the support and safety of this family and the best father to our little ones. We love you immensely, ”Bennett wrote.

Usain Bolt ended his successful athletics career in 2017. He won 100 and 200 meters of gold in three consecutive Olympics in 2008-2016.

The world records for speeding 9.58 and 19.19 are still in Bolt’s name. He ran them at the 2009 World Cup in Berlin.

After his athletic career, the Jamaican tried to become a football player but didn’t get a professional contract and stopped chasing that dream in 2019.