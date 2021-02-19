Athletics Special situation: Ella Junnila is the fourth best high jumper in Europe, but the place for the European Championships is uncertain

Tuomo Salonen has had a variety of positions in his own career, but never before has he selected a Finnish team for the athletics championships.

After the weekend, that too is ahead, when the new top sports coaching manager of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) will announce the team for the European Indoor Championships on Wednesday 4-7 on Wednesday. March in Torun, Poland.

Finnish athletes will give their last performances to the European Championship halls on Saturday and Sunday in Jyväskylä. Hippos Hall follows strict corona rules, which also limit the presence of athletes, coaches, officials and the media.

According to Salonen, there are about a dozen athletes leaving for Poland. Maybe more, it depends on the results in Jyväskylä.

Height jumper Ella Junnila is fourth in European government statistics. Surprisingly, his venue is not certain. Junnila has jumped the Finnish record 194 cents this winter, but has not exceeded the European Championship limit of 196.

However, SUL will present Junnila at the European Championships because he has “a realistic chance of being ranked among the eight in his sport”.

All those who break the European Championship limit will be selected for the Games, but the boundaries of the field sports are so strict that the quota may not be met. On this basis, the competition organizers will supplement the remaining participants with their own invitations.

Samuli Samuelsson is currently the fastest person in Finland.­

Sure Finns in the European Championships are 60-meter smooth runners Samuli Samuelsson, Samuel Purola, Lotta Kemppinen and Anniina Kortetmaa, 60 meter hurdles Nooralotta Neziri, Reetta Hurske, Anni Siirtola, Elmo Lakka and Ilari Manninen, mailers Sara Kuivisto and Joonas Rinne, triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä and a long jumper Kristian Pulli.

Admittedly, Hurske has said that he will not go to the European Championships. Hurske was disappointed with his run on Wednesday at the European Championship Hall Championships in Torun, where he dropped out of the final.

“Reetta is free to decide whether or not to leave,” says Salonen.

Women quick fences have been a monitored species. This time, the top four of last season’s outdoor tracks are missing from the Finnish Championship halls.

Finnish record runner Annimari Korte is training in Tenerife, Neziri and Hurske are quarantined on Wednesday’s trip to Poland, and Lotta Harala has taken a break due to ailments.

“It’s better for him not to run yet,” says Salonen.

The highly developed 22-year-old Siirtola is close to his first Finnish championship. The colony’s record in the 60-meter fences is 8.12 seconds, up from 8.45 last season. Neziri has run SE 7.90 this season.

Neziri and Mäkelä are in third place in the European Championship statistics. Lakka is tenth, Kemppainen seventh and Junnila fourth.

Anni Siirtola (middle) has developed tremendously in 60-meter fences. In 2016, Siirtola ran at the Kaleva Games in Oulu with Nooralotta Nezir (left) and Ida Aidanpää.­

Possible European Championships are sprinters Riku Illukka and Viljami Kaasalainen. Both are missing a few hundredths of the race limit for 6.77 seconds or else have had to run outside a hundred yards at 10.20.

“Illukka and Kaasalainen are still out of the European Championship halls. The championship halls need to be improved, ”says Salonen.

Santeri Kuusiniemi is only one-hundredth of the true EM limit of 7.88 seconds. If Kuusiniemi succeeds in the Finnish Championship halls, there will rarely be three runners from the same club, Jyväskylä Field Athletes, in the quick fences of the European Championship halls.

Also triple jumpers Senni Salminen, Simo Lipsanen, long jumper Taika Koilahti and pole vault Wilma Murto knocking on the EM door.

In the middle distances and in the walking halls of the Finnish Championships, the race border is chased with the help of a hare. It runs next to the track at the pace desired by top athletes.

Twelve athletes will be admitted to the European Championships in the women’s pentathlon, which is of interest to Finland. Six seats will be distributed based on last year’s results and six based on the hall season.

The gaze is focused To Maria Huntington. If he broke in Jyväskylä Tiia Hautalan Finland’s record (4,580 points), the invitation to the European Championships would start to be sure.

However, one thing is for sure. Tuomo Salonen himself does not run in the Finnish Championships, where he won two Finnish championships in the 800 meters in 2013 and 2014.

“Instead, I skied 800 kilometers”, says Salonen, who is in addition to his coaching duties, he is a lawyer, competition manager and road route meter.