Athletics Spearhead Johannes Vetter threw a wild score of 94.20

Vetter improved the top result of the season by 2.7 meters and dropped the Finnish throwers from the top ten on the all-time list.

German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter shone in the “Golden Spike” competition in Ostrava, Czech Republic for the 60th time. Vetter immediately shook his first soaring arc, carrying a score of 94.20. Vetter improved his season-leading result by 2.7 meters.

Vetter’s result is the seventh longest quotation ever with the current model spear, and at the same time it dropped the Finnish throwers from the top ten in the list.

Czech legend Jan Železný is at the top of the list with an ME reading of 98.48, Vetter threw 97.76 last fall and the duo also occupy 3rd-8th place. Germany is ninth Thomas Röhler (93.90), tenth Vetter (93.88) and now in 11th place Aki Parviainen To SE 93.09.

Ostravan in the men’s club, a Swedish star was expected Armand Duplantisilta high, but the profit was “only” 590. The United States Sam Kendricks was five inches away.

One hundred men in the United States Fred Kerley pink 9.96, Justin Gatlin bent by 0.12 seconds.