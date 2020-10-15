Athletics Spear thrower Antti Ruuskanen will continue until the end of next year and is aiming for an Olympic medal in Tokyo: “I think I will be the last mohican”

The decision to pursue an international career that began in 2003 was ultimately awaited, but difficult.

It is also the basis for his decision to continue his career for another year. The goal is to win the Olympic medal in the summer of 2021 in Tokyo.

“The decision was not easy, but clear. The Olympic medal is still a dream, ”says Ruuskanen.

Ruuskanen, 36, spoke about his plans for the future at a press conference in Kuopio on Thursday.

The uncertain situation at the Tokyo Olympics contributed to Ruuska’s resumption. If the Games are held, the situation of men’s javelin throwing can be very confusing in the world due to the coronavirus.

“Value competitions are value competitions. 86-87 meters may be enough for a medal. However, at the 2015 World Championships, I only got fifth place, ”Ruuskanen recalled his spear curve (87.12) in Beijing.

Ruuskanen says he thought about the next year carefully and for a long time. The decision was hampered by the fact that many athletes of the same age, including another javelin thrower Tero Pitkämäki, biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen and wrestler Rami Hietaniemi stopped racing.

“If I had been asked about the Swedish match and Johannes Vetterin after the horror of what I do, I would have said I would quit. You won’t be able to shuffle the solution as soon as the season ends. The decision took time”, Ruuskanen says.

German Vetter threw 97 yards and 76 cents in early September. The result was only 72 cents Jan Železnýn 98.48 world record in 1996.

Arches of the same length are thus thrown once every 30 years.

“That’s true, of course. They are huge arcs, ”says Ruuskanen, whose record of 88.98 is five years old.

Ruuskanen’s international career has been dazzlingly long. It started back in 2003. In 2014, he won the European Championship. There have also been a lot of injuries over the years.

“I am a healthy athlete, when a new training cycle begins again. It helped to solve a lot, ”says Ruuskanen.

Finland On Wednesday, the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) announced its coaching group for next season, which also included Ruuskanen’s name.

Either it could lead to the conclusion that you would continue your career?

“SUL didn’t know it more precisely than anyone else. The union had its own date to announce its coaching team and I had my own. It’s great to have credit. ”

Ruuskanen says that he has received a lot of positive feedback and encouragement that his career is still going on. One of the encouragers was Pitkämäki.

“I thought for a long time about my own choice when Tero had quit. My state of being was wistful. I think I will be the last Mohican, ”Ruuskanen laughed.

London at the 2012 Olympics, Ruuskanen threw a bronze in front of the general public. Due to the doping cart, the medal later became silver.

The 2016 spear race in Rio was also followed by the general public, but next year in Tokyo the race may be held in an almost empty auditorium.

It doesn’t hurt to have a rose, even if the audience makes him light up.

“I have seen and experienced large audiences in major competitions. They have a hundred or 50,000 viewers. ”

Antti Ruuskanen placed second in the Kaleva Games in August.­