Athletics Spear superstar Johannes Vetter throws in Orimattila in June

April 29, 2021
Men spear throwing german superstar Johannes Vetter will compete in Finland in June. On June 15, Vetter will throw Orimattila as the attraction of the Star Games.

In September last year, Vetter threw the second-best result of all time in world statistics, when the spear flew 97.76 in Chorzow, Poland.

Above all-time statistics, only 98.48 have thrown the Czech Republic Jan Zelezny.

Vetter, 28, won the Spear World Championships in London at the 2017 World Championships and took the World Championship bronze in Doha two years later.

In Orimattila, Vetter also takes Estonia Magnus Kirt and Finland ‘s top throwers, among others Toni Kuusela, Antti Ruuskanen and possibly Oliver Helander.

Leganés gets tangled up in penalties

