Athletics Spear coach Leo Pusa recovers from a heart attack: “Wife’s quick response saved”

“I don’t rule out not coaching yet, but first I need to get back in shape,” Pusa tells HS from the hospital.

Javelin throw success coach Leo Pusa is currently recovering from a heart attack he had on another Monday night.

Pusa tells HS that she was watching TV on the Diili program when the sounds started to fade around.

“The film went broke. The wife said my head tripped and my hands started waving. The wife gave a heart massage and alerted the ambulance. Began to hear a loud rumble and a shout of ‘cheer Leo’. It’s like I’ve been on a bomber. ”

Pusa says she woke up in the hospital’s intensive care unit at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday last week.

“Since then, I’ve been stuck in life. The wife’s quick response saved her, ”says 74-year-old Pusa.

He has had a balloon dilatation of the heart and associated medication years ago. The heart attack came as a surprise. He was the first to report on the matter Yle.

“I had been jogging during the day and anyway I have been exercising regularly,” Pusa told me about Meilahti Hospital, where she gets a pacemaker.

He expects to get home for rehabilitation on Thursday.

“It has been in the subconscious that sometimes something can come. I don’t rule out not coaching yet, but first I need to get back in shape. Sport has given me a lot. ”

About modern throwers Pusa full-time coaches last season’s Finnish champion Lassi Etelätalo, Teo Takala, who threw the Finnish Championship bronze in 2018. The group of women throwers belongs to the group Heidi Nokelainen.

“Athletes have been in touch.”

Last fall, Pusa said In an interview with HS, he no longer intends to take on new trainees, even though requests are steadily coming.

In an interview, Pusaa was concerned that Finnish javelin throwing has a similar future as hill jumping: a collapse.

Pusan’s coaching has risen to the top of the world, among other things Tiina Lillak, Tapio Korjus, Heli Rantanen, Kimmo Kinnunen and Aki Parviainen.