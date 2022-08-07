Athletics | Simo Lipsanen, who has recovered from a leg injury, won his seventh championship at the end: “In this sport, there’s no point in breaking yourself”

HS followed Sunday’s finals of the Kaleva Games.

Joensuu

Men’s triple jump

Simo Lipsanen and Topias Koukkula organized a tight final climax. Lipsanen, who has recovered from leg injuries, decided the victory with his last jump of 16.24, which is his best of the season.

Lipsanen won his sixth consecutive and seventh championship overall.

Koukkula also jumped more than 16 meters (16.01) at the end and was anxious to see if Lipsanen would still pass.

“There was nothing left to worry about. It felt like now or never the championship will come, but maybe someday,” said Koukkula, who previously has one silver and five bronze medals.

Lipsanen injured his leg in the final race of the hall season. He competed for only the second time in the outdoor season. Lipsanen has been selected for the European Championships based on his performances last season.

“The condition is improving, I am confident. In this sport, it makes no sense to break yourself. You have to be in perfect shape before you jump,” said Lipsanen.

Lipsanen’s SE 17.14 is already five years ago. Numerous injuries have messed up his training.

“It has been seen specifically in sports training.”

Sara Kuivisto (1) won the 800 meters.

Women’s 800 meters

Sara Kuivisto finally got a competitor on the domestic tracks. for running in the World Championships Eveliina from Määttä however, there was no opposition to Kuivisto yet. Kuivisto ran as double champion. He was also first in the 1,500 meters.

“I’ve been waiting for this for ten years. I am so happy that Eveliina is running,” said Kuivisto.

Kuivisto won his seventh consecutive championship in 800 meters with a time of 2:04.12. Määttänen’s silver time was 2:05.12. Next, the duo will run in the European Championships.

Men’s 800 meters

Joonas Rinne dominates men’s middle distances. He also won both distances, 800 and 1,500 meters. At Kas, he got a tight grip From Ville Lampiwho ran for his tenth WC medal.

The winning time of Rinne, selected for the European Championship, was 1:51.65. Lampinen ran 1.52.10. Santtu Heikkinen finished third in the curling competition, 1:52.28.

“You had to be careful. I didn’t want to let Ville one centimeter ahead of me,” said Rinne.

Women’s 400m Hurdles

in the World Cup ran Kristiina Halonen has maintained its condition. The graduate engineer from Lappeenranta won his first Finnish championship in the 400 meter hurdles with the second best time of his career, 56.97. At the World Championships, he ran his record 56.68.

SE runner of the trip Viivi Lehikoinen won the 400-meter straight at the Kaleva Games and missed the hurdles. Halonen has previously won the SM title in the 300m indoor fences with a SE time (40.99) and will next run with Lehikoinen at the European Championships.

“My goals are higher than in the Finnish championship. At the European Championships, I aim for the semi-finals with a record run,” said Halonen.

Read more: “I decided to go” – Kristiina Halonen couldn’t believe her surprising luck at the competition

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Liedon Parma Tuomas Lehtonen ran as fence champion for the third time in a row with a winning time of 51.43. A year ago he was number one with a time of 50.62 and two years ago with a time of 50.53. Lehtonen has been selected for the European Championships.

To Tampere Jaakko Linnus was second with his record of 51.93 and HIFK-Friidrottin Anton Tallbacka also with his record of 52.01. Antti Sainio ran a fourth-place 17-year-old SE of 52.03.

Matka’s long-term home country ruler Oskari Mörö recovering from hip surgery. He ran in the Kaleva Games only in the preliminaries of the 400 meters (48.98).

“The hip can’t take the realignment yet,” Mörö said.

Frantz Kruger can’t find any opposition in the domestic puck circuit.

Men’s discus throw

Finnishized South African Franz Kruger already took his eighth championship, now with a score of 59.10. Rami Kankaanpää lost to him by almost four meters even though he threw his record 55.40.

At the age of 47, Kruger is the oldest winner of the Kaleva Games, although he has been that way for many years.

Men’s 5,000 meters

Mika Kotiranta ran in front of the home crowd as a double champion in endurance races. On Friday, he won the ten ton. At Vito, his winning time was 14:03.12.

In the spring, he injured his ankle Eemil Helander returned to the tracks. Petäjävetinen was sixth with a time of 14:19.52. Without the ankle injury, Helander would have been aiming for a representative place at the European Championships in the hurdles.

“I’ve only been training at around 60-70 percent power. The condition increases week by week when you can train,” Helander said.

Women’s 200 meters

Anniina Korttemaa ran as a double champion in sprints. He missed his record by 23.42. Korettemaa received the last invitations to the World Championships, where he ran 23.51 in the preliminaries.

Milja Thureson was the contractor for the Games. He ran his third medal, 24.03. The native of Turku also won silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 400 meters.

Men’s 200 meters

Samuel Purola swept the Kaleva Games record 20.62 in good conditions and won his new championship. The time is Purola’s second best ever. In July, Purola ran SE’s 20.45 in Malmö.

In the European Championships, Purola is aiming for a place in the semi-finals. He is 24th in the EC ranking, when 24 runners go to the semi-finals.

Women’s 5,000 meters

Camilla Richardson stopped his World Cup run at 5,000 meters because of the intense heat. In the Kaleva races, he ran in a normal heat with a winning time of 15:33.35, which is his second best of the season and also a Kaleva race record.

“I had to try hard as a final preparation. The start of the European Championship is already eight days from now,” said Richardsson.

Women’s shot put

to the European Championships elect Senja Mäkitörmä and Elina Rouvali were in a class of their own. Mäkitörmä took its fifth consecutive championship with a result of 17.51. It is his best winning result. Rouvali took the third consecutive SM silver, 16.91.

Heta Tuuri won the championship two years ago.

Women’s height

Heta Tuuri became champion with a score of 188. Tuuri was also champion the following year. Defending champion Ella Junnila came in third, 185. Sini Lälä crossed the same with the second one, when Junnila needed all three jumps.

In the World Championships, the same trio failed to qualify and all have a new attempt at the European Championships. Junnila was injured three weeks before the start of the outdoor season, which is still reflected in her jumping confidence.