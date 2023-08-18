Budapest

of the USA The athletics team’s press conference before the World Championships in Budapest saw emotional moments when the team’s shot put star Janee’ Cash register broke down in tears while speaking about the status of indigenous peoples in the United States.

Kassanavoid belongs to the Indian tribe Comanches. Most of the tribe members live in the town of Lawton, Oklahoma.

“There is a lot to digest in our nation’s history. It’s a very sensitive issue for me, and it’s sad that many children in our school system don’t learn the real events of our nation’s history… I’m trying not to cry,” Kassanavoid swallowed, before continuing his speech.

“After getting this position and making my voice heard, I want to share my own story and try to influence those around me. I want to be able to present indigenous issues. As great as it is to represent the USA, representing my tribe means so much more.”

Last year, Kassanavoidi became the first Native American woman to win a medal at the World Championships in Athletics. In Eugene, he won bronze in the shot put with a throw of 74.68 meters.

After an emotional moment, Kassanoid told Sanoma more about his background in the umens of the World Cup stadium in Budapest.

Future the sports star was born in Austin, Missouri. Her father spent his childhood and youth in Oklahoma with his tribe, but Janee’ Kassanavoid spent much of her childhood separated from her tribe and culture.

“My father wanted a better life for us, so we lived outside our community. Unfortunately, we lost our father when I was 8 years old, and we didn’t learn things about our culture like traditional dances and language,” Kassanavoid explains.

“I grew up in a very modern environment. This kind of thing happens a lot in modern America anyway. Members of the indigenous peoples are being uprooted and forced into communities where the culture of the indigenous peoples cannot be maintained.”

The 28-year-old athlete has a lot to say about how indigenous peoples have been treated in the United States. However, he has managed to turn his people’s collective trauma into an asset.

“Our husbands were killed, our women were raped and our children were taken. We weren’t supposed to exist anymore,” Kassanvoid says and becomes sensitive again.

“Because of that, I have a lot of pride, strength and tenacity. I am proud to be a sports woman who holds my tribe close to my heart. That’s how I choose to live my sports career, so that I can be an inspiration to others.”

Sports career is on the rise. Last year’s World Cup medalist is chasing a podium place from comfortable positions. Kassanavoit’s best arc this season of 76.60 is the fourth highest quote in world statistics. His record is even more impressive, exactly 78 meters.

The journey to the medal fight at the World Championships has been long.

“This has been incredible, I never thought I would get this far in sports. I started tossing at the age of 19 in college, before that I didn’t even know what it was about,” says Kassanavoid.

“I am extremely proud to be here and to showcase our sport: to be a woman who is strong, beautiful, resilient and everything else great. This is really exciting, I want to continue making history and provide an example for the youth of indigenous peoples.”