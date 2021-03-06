No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Silja Kosonen threw a hammer SE in the snow: “There was quite a will to throw far”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The result of the Winter Championships 72.44 is also a European record for 19-year-olds.

6.3. 15:44

Last a hammer thrower who rose to the 70-meter club during the season Silja Kosonen started a new season in a wild mood. Kosonen, who represents Esa from Somero, did not even let the snow bother him when he improved the women’s Finnish record to 72.44 in the winter championships.

The result that brought the 19-year-old championship to Caustic is also a European record for the age group.

Kosonen, 18, knew how to expect a hard result after practicing the winter season well.

“I was just waiting for me to get thrown. There was also quite a will to throw far, ”Kosonen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

Krista Tervon last summer’s female SE improved by 32 cents. Kosonen snatched the European record for juniors with 73 cents from a Pole From Kamila Skolimowska. As a junior, the Pole won Olympic gold in Sydney in 2000 and threw an age group EE of 71.71 in 2001. He died in a training camp in 2009 of a pulmonary embolism.

The 19-year-old ME is Chinese Zhang Wenxiun 73.24 for the year 2005.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.