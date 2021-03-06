Athletics Silja Kosonen threw a hammer SE in the snow: “There was quite a will to throw far”

The result of the Winter Championships 72.44 is also a European record for 19-year-olds.

6.3. 15:44

Last a hammer thrower who rose to the 70-meter club during the season Silja Kosonen started a new season in a wild mood. Kosonen, who represents Esa from Somero, did not even let the snow bother him when he improved the women’s Finnish record to 72.44 in the winter championships.

The result that brought the 19-year-old championship to Caustic is also a European record for the age group.

Kosonen, 18, knew how to expect a hard result after practicing the winter season well.

“I was just waiting for me to get thrown. There was also quite a will to throw far, ”Kosonen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

Krista Tervon last summer’s female SE improved by 32 cents. Kosonen snatched the European record for juniors with 73 cents from a Pole From Kamila Skolimowska. As a junior, the Pole won Olympic gold in Sydney in 2000 and threw an age group EE of 71.71 in 2001. He died in a training camp in 2009 of a pulmonary embolism.

The 19-year-old ME is Chinese Zhang Wenxiun 73.24 for the year 2005.