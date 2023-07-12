Athletics | Silja Kosonen, the European Championship favorite, told her wish for Espoo: “That money from acquaintances doesn’t go to waste”

Competing as the reigning champion in the Espoo Games, Topias Laine warmed up to the throwing streak in Estonia at the beginning of July.

Athletics a duo that can be counted among the Finnish favorites of the under-23 European Championships Silja Kosonen and Topias Laine handled the international media event of the Games on Wednesday with a relaxed attitude.

The throwers, who are used to success in youth competitions, expect the Espoo Games to be the highlight of the first half of the season.

Kosonen has also been selected as Finland’s representative for the World Championships in Budapest, which Laine is also aiming for. This week, the duo’s thoughts are still only on the youth competitions.

“Full focus on these games”, Kosonen assured at Wednesday’s event.

“This season, the plan is to apply for two decent race spikes. First to these Games and then to the World Championships in Budapest in August.”

One of the Finnish favorites of the Espoo Games Saga Vanninen will compete in a 7-a-side match on Thursday and Friday. The women’s javelin final will be thrown on Friday and the men’s javelin final on Saturday.

Kosonen won the youth world and European championships at the age of 19 two years ago. Compared to his competitors, he has a superior competition routine with adult WC and EC finals.

Relaxation and self-confidence were conveyed by the way Kosonen talked about his finishing exercises and his competition expectations.

“I’ve tried to enjoy the summer and train a little at the same time,” Kosonen said about his recent training.

“The program has included throwing and punting, but the training has been lightened so that it is just a matter of getting ready for the games.”

In his throwing exercises, Kosonen has no longer aimed for peak lengths, and moderate resistances have been used in strength exercises.

“In the last throwing exercises, I have only been looking for a relaxed and good throw. And it’s been going well, and there are no complaints in punt practice either. They also no longer aim for maximums, but train with weights that are about 75 percent of the maximum.”

Among Kosonen’s acquaintances, at least the coach, parents and “a few friends” arrive at the Espoo race stand.

“Maybe also some sports friends”, Kosonen guessed.

“I hope I can make it to the finals so that my friends don’t waste their money.”

Topias Laine wants to throw his record in the final of the EC home games.

Kosonen enters the competition as number one in statistics. Laine receives a Ukrainian by Artur Felfner as number one in statistics (82.24).

Laine’s record is 81.67 from summer 2021. In her previous competition on July 2, she threw her season’s best 79.87.

“It’s a good sign when the competition in Pärnu became the best of the season,” Laine said.

“I have gained a competitive feel and thus a routine for competition throws. It’s probably the sum of many factors that I was able to hit the throw better than in the beginning of the season.”

Laine won the under-23 European Championship two years ago. Now the situation is a little different.

“It’s an unusual situation when there are home games. It gives the Games an interesting addition,” Laine pointed out.

“In these games, everyone is interested in the medals, but I hope that I could also set a record. For the sake of fitness, there should be opportunities for that.”

The men’s javelin is contested directly as a final competition without qualifying.