Kosonen was in the moukari qualifying with his own tens.

Finland Silja Kosonen has passed the women’s shot put qualification at the under-23 European Athletics Championships held in Espoo.

Kosonen crossed the qualifying mark of 66 meters with his first throw, which carried 71.33. His record and best of the season is 73.78.

Britain’s Charlotte Payne nabbed the second longest throw of the A-qualifying group, 66.92, and was the only one, besides Kosonen, who crossed the qualifying mark. Finland Julia Kivinen with a result of 57.23, was the last 11th in the group and did not make it to tomorrow night’s final competition.

Third Finn Aada Koppeli advanced from the B qualifying group to the final with Kosonen by throwing 63.27. Koppel’s record is 64.12 and the season’s best quote is 63.61. Including both qualification groups, Koppeli was tenth in the qualification, while 12 throwers advance to Friday’s final.