Athletics | Silja Kosonen has already nailed another 70-meter this winter: “I couldn’t do it a year ago”

Kosonen finished fourth in the throwing European Cup competition.

20 years old mouker promise Silja Kosonen broke the 70 meter mark for the second time this winter on Sunday.

Kosonen threw 70.17 in the fifth round of the throwing European Cup competition in Leiria, Portugal, which brought fourth place.

“All right to do, which got better round by round. The last throw already felt really good, but it went into the cage,” Kosonen said in a press release of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

“Over 70 meters is good for me at this time of the year. I couldn’t do it a year ago. Now I felt good and my legs were in good shape, so I’m quite satisfied.”

A week ago, Kosonen won the snow throw winter championship in Kaustinen with a score of 71.37.

Second Finnish thrower Krista Tervo finished 11th in Leiria. He got the result with only two throws, the better of which carried 66.03.

“It’s pretty basic that there are challenges with the technology in the first race of the season. Now the technology has been modified a bit,” Tervo said in SUL’s press release.

Last summer’s EC bronze medalist threw Moukarikisa to victory Sara Fantini. The Italian’s winning score of 73.26 is the current season’s top score in the world.

Helena Leveelahten the result of 54.61 brought him third place in discus throw B group. Salla Sipponen was 12th in group A with a result of 52.81.

Arttu Korkeasalo pushed the ball into seventh place in group B with a result of 18.57.