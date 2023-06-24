Athletics | Silja Kosonen finished second in the EC team competition: “Thank God it rained”

Eveliina Rouval’s race day was colored by a mistake by the organizers with the measuring devices.

Scoundrel thrower Silja Kosonen was the best Finn on the opening day in the 1st division competitions of the EC athletics team competition in Chorzów, Poland.

Kosonen, who finished second, flew his stick to 72.34 and lost to Italy, who won the race To Sara Fantin 92 cents. Fantini scored 73.26.

According to Kosonen, the midsummer competition was not easy for him. He told On the website of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) that he did a hard punt training before the race trip.

“Nonetheless, I was able to play quite well. And thank God it rained, because the rink improved a lot,” said Kosonen.

“We enjoyed Sweden by Grete Ahlberg with, I saw in a Nordic way, while the others were there sheltered from the rain.”

Organizers the women’s shot put, which started with an embarrassing blunder, ended with Portugal Auriol Dongmon to win (19.07). Eveliina Rouvali was sixth (17.08).

Rouval’s opening push was first reported as 17.60, which would have been the worst Finnish result of the millennium. It soon became clear that all the women’s pushes had been measured incorrectly.

The results were reset and the opening round started again.

“I think the device showed a meter wrong. My push was about 16.60,” Rouvali said on SUL’s website.

“The first two pushes were good. It felt like I could fly further, but I froze a bit at the end. It was quite a long race.”

Ten among the best Finnish women, they finished seventh in the 5,000 meters Camilla Richardson (15:34,74) and eighth in the discus throw Salla Sipponen (52.88).

Among the men, the seventh of the triple jump wedged into the top ten Aaro Davidila (16.04) and 3,000m hurdles European champion Top Raitanenwho was tenth (8.39.93).

Richardsson and the 13th-place finisher in the men’s 400 meters reached the top domestic result of the season Viljami Kaasalainen (46,88).

After the first day, Finland is in ninth place in the team competition of the 1st division. There are 16 countries, of which the three weakest are relegated to the 2nd division.

Finland’s best ranking in the 1st division is 11th place in 2015 and 2019.