Kosonen broke the Olympic line by almost a meter.

Vaasa

Hammer thrower Silja Kosonen set the women’s Finnish record in Vaasa at 73.43 meters. Kosonen broke the Tokyo Olympics score by 72.50 with a throw.

The result is also a new world record for 19-year-olds. Kosonen improved the record in his own name by 99 cents.

The competition in Vaasa is still in progress.

