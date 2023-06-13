Athletics | Silja Kosonen already beat the bronze medalist of the World Championships: “I’m proud that I got one good throw”

Kosonen is still the statistical leader of the women’s shot put European season. On Saturday, he will again face a tough American trio in Kuortane.

Silja Kosonen sighed with relief when the moukari curved over 70 meters twice in the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Kosonen’s first two throws looked like painful 65-66 meters. They had too much company. Throwing in the third was already more relaxed: 72.56.

It was enough for third place in a tough international club. Kosonen is still the number one player in Europe this season.

In Turku, he was met by the USA, who threw the trio of medals at last summer’s World Championships by Brooke Andersen(80.17 this season), of Canada Camryn Rogers (78.62) and the US Janee’ Cashier cream (76.60).

Competing in Finland for the first time, Andersen also threw over 70 meters twice: 76.45 and 74.51. Everyone else was overstepped. Rogers broke 70 meters four times. The best throw was 74.51.

Andersen’s result is a Paavo Nurmi Games record.

August Thinking about the World Championships, Andersen and Rogers were still clearly ahead of Koso, but Kassanavoid was already behind.

“The pike throws were really good. Then I kind of forgot how to throw. Then I got myself together and the third throw was already relaxed. I’m proud that I got one good throw. Even that can be enough in big competitions,” said Kosonen.

“It’s a bit difficult to find a relaxed feeling when you know in which group you are competing. When I already knew before the third throw that I was going to continue, that also helped and brought that relaxation. It wasn’t necessary to rip it all out, but it’s not always easy.”

However, Kosonen clearly fell short of his top series last Saturday in Tammela, where he threw over 70 meters six times. Among them, the best 73.50 was Kosonen’s record and the Finnish record for 22-year-olds.

In Turku, three of Kosonen’s throws scraped the edge of the cage from the left. It taxed the bottom line.

“The right ankle was a bit lazy. Maybe that’s why. It felt good that I could throw so well under pressure.”

On Saturday, Kosonen will face the tough Americans in Kuortane.

“I’m looking forward to being able to compete again. You get to observe other people’s throws when it looks so easy and you can learn something yourself. It’s interesting to watch other people’s throws and I try to clap along,” said Kosonen.

Kosose’s second main goal of the season is to win the European youth championship in July in Espoo.

“The races are never the same. The weather and the throwing circle vary. I have reduced the warm-up quite a bit. I used to do it a lot and I was already quite tired in the ring.”

In last summer’s World Championships in Eugene, Kosonen was seventh and in the European Championships fifth.

Winner Andersen praised Kosonen’s throwing technique and attitude.

“He’s younger than me and he can throw. In the games, I focus on my own throws and don’t follow others, but I watched as much as I could, and it looked good,” Andersen said.

Kosonen is 20 years old, while Andersen turns 28 in August.

Has thrown 71.86 this season Krista Tervo threw three times and missed a result. Tervo’s Finnish record is 74.40.