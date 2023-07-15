Athletics | Silja Andersson accidentally jumped in the wrong turn and received a warning – big sister Saga was nervous in the stands

Silja Andersson beat her record in the pole vault final and finished sixth. Coach father Nalle Andersson and big sister Saga Andersson rejoiced in the stands. The sisters support each other both on and off the general sports field.

Andersson’s the last name is used to be combined in Säivä places Saga to Andersson. At the under-23 European Championship in Espoo, however, Saga’s little sister was on fire Silja Andersson.

Silja Andersson’s EC racing career started with a strange mistake, as a result of which a yellow card appears after the jumper’s name in the qualifying result list. The warning was given when Silja accidentally jumped in the wrong jump turn.

“Silja jumped, and jumped over. Then I saw that the name of the Italian was written on the board”, said the father Björn “Nalle” Andersson.

A moment of confusion followed, but then the jump was accepted. However, Silja received a warning to cover the deal.

“The yellow card is valid for the entire duration of these games, so now Siljan shouldn’t mess around again,” laughed Nalle.

In the final however, the yellow card didn’t hurt. Nalle, who coaches both of her daughters, said that Silja’s training jump already had a good result. According to Nalle, at least the record 4.30 was the goal of the competition.

Big sister Saga Andersson dared to set an even tougher goal.

“Yes, I think that’s where the medal will come from,” said Saga.

The result goal mentioned by the father was fulfilled when Silja surpassed her record with a result of 4.30. The mood after the competition was divided. According to Silja, in the end, you have to be satisfied with the record and instead of the sixth place.

“Yes, I came to get the medal. The 4.40 that would have been possible today was needed for a medal,” said Silja.

“Yes, I can see that 4.40 will still go this season.”

Silja Andersson exceeded 4.30 with the home crowd cheering.

In her career, Saga has exceeded the 4.50 height bar – 20 centimeters taller than her little sister. The sisters train and compete together almost always, so watching the little sister’s jumps from the stands was an unusual situation for Saga.

“There is such a good atmosphere here and many spectators that I would like to be on the other side of the fence jumping myself,” said Saga.

“It’s almost more exciting than my own competitions.”

Saga Andersson was nervous in the audience.

Silja said after the competition that competing alone has different “vibes” than when Saga is involved. In the Espoo competition, Saga filmed Silja’s jumps on video, which were then watched three times during the competition. After the 4:30 overtime, Saga’s cheers could be heard from the stands all the way to the field.

“Yes, maybe I heard something, but there were so many people watching and cheering,” said Silja.

“It was a great feeling to compete today when the public was so well involved.”

Teddy says the sisters jump with different techniques. Saga pushes the mattress closer to Silja and jumps with force. In addition, the sisters have different running styles.

“Different strengths. Saga goes really well straight up at the end of the jump. Silja, on the other hand, makes the jump move well forward and can use stiff wings,” said Nalle.

Despite the differences in technique, Nalle says that Saga and Silja train with more or less the same training programs. In terms of personality, the father says that his daughters are quite similar.

Common character traits are perhaps the reason for the close relationship between Saga and Silja.

“It’s really great to train with your sister,” said Saga.

According to Saga, the sister’s presence is always nice in training and competitions. You can also get support outside of sports. When the sisters were younger, they might have had little quarrels, but these days even that has become less common.

The division of labor among the trio seems to be clear. When Saga, who won a medal in the youth competition in his career, is asked if he has taught his little sister how to wind, he answers with a laugh:

“That’s Winnie’s business.”