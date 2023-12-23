Athletics | Shot putter Klára Holcová, 20, died in the Prague mass shooting

Shot putter Klára Holcová died at the age of 20.

The Czech Republic a major tragedy was experienced in the capital Prague on Thursday, when a 24-year-old man killed a dozen people by shooting at Charles University.

One of the victims was a promising shot putter Klára Holcová20.

The Czech Athletics Federation has confirmed the sad news.

“The union expresses its deepest condolences to the family and to everyone who survived,” the union said in its announcement.

According to the union, Holcová studied art at the university.

Holcová had won seven medals in the shot put in her country's youth series. He finished fifth in the Czech adult championships this year.

Holcová's record was 14.23 meters.

Shockingly the suspect in the shooting incident is a 24-year-old student. On Thursday, he killed 13 people and finally killed himself. 25 people were wounded in the shooting, one of whom later died in hospital.