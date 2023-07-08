Athletics | Shericka Jackson accelerated to become the Jamaican champion in the world’s top time

Sha’Carri Richardson and Cravont Charleston are US champions in the 100.

Jamaican expressway Shericka Jackson became the champion of her country in the women’s 100 meters with a new world record time of 10.65 this season.

28-year-old Jackson rose with his new record to share the all-time statistic for fifth place in the United States by Marion Jones with.

Jackson’s previous record of 10.71 was set in August 2022 in Monaco.

Jackson, who won the Olympic gold and two World Championship golds in the relay, is the 200m world champion from last year.

Also other medalists Shashalee Forbes (10.96) and Natasha Morrison (10.98) broke the 11-second mark in Kingston.

The men’s 100 champion in Jamaica accelerated Rohan Watson (9.91). Got silver Ryiem Forde (9.95) and bronze Oblique Seville (10.00).

The second fastest man in the world of all time Yohan Blake was already rejected in the preliminaries due to a false start. Blake’s record is 9.69.

Sha'Carri Richardson (center) won the US women's 100m title. Brittany Brown (left) won silver and Tamari Davis won bronze.

Jackson In his final run, he took the top spot in the world statistics from the United States From Sha’Carri Richardsonwho ran a time of 10.71 in the preliminaries of his country’s championships.

Richardson ran 10.82 to become the US champion. Brittany Brown got silver with his record 10.90 and Tamara Davis bronze with a time of 10.99.

In the semi-finals, Richardson clocked a time of 10.75 on the front straight.

“I’m mentally, physically and emotionally ready,” Richardson told the American after the run for NBC Sports and added that he came to the top to stay.

The men’s sprint champion was Cravont Charleston (9.95). Christian Coleman pinkoi silver (9.96) and Noah Lyles bronze (10.00).

The US Championships are held in Eugene.

Correction 8.7. 10.20am: Shashalee Forbes and Natasha Morrison break the 11 second mark, not the ten second mark.