Athletics Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the world’s all-time statistics second-time women’s 100 meters

Jamaican horror time of 10.63 is the fourth fastest in history – only Florence Griffith-Joyner has run harder.

Jamaica Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the world’s all-time women’s second-time women’s 100 meters on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce, 34, stopped the clocks at 10.63. The race in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, ran in ideal conditions at a headwind of 1.3 meters per second.

“When hard work finally brings a reward. So much has been achieved, but much more remains, ”Fraser-Pryce wrote after running to their Twitter account.

World Athletics Federation (WA) glowed Fraser-Pryce’s achievement on Saturday on its website by reviewing the statistics.

Women Satanen last ran faster almost 33 years ago as an American Florence Griffith-Joyner pinched his world record of 10.49.

Griffith-Joyner, who died at the age of 38, also ran a record year of 10.61 and 10.62 for the record year of 1988, making Fraser-Pryce’s time the fourth hardest in history.

In statistics, however, Fraser-Pryce rose to second place past the United States Carmelita Jeterin and Marion Jonesin. Jeter’s record is 10.64 and Jones’s 10.65.

Fraser-Pryce has won 100 gold medals in 2012 and 2016. In addition, he has also run four personal world championships in a hundred.

His former record of 10.70 was from 2012.