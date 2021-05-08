Athletics Severely ill, Patrik Sjöberg recounts his harsh experiences: “I was already on the other side, but I decided not to die”

A Swedish high jump legend was anesthetized for more than two weeks in the hospital due to pneumonia and sepsis.

The 56-year-old world champion, Olympic medalist and former world record holder believes his health problems began as a result of a car accident in January.

“I tried to dodge the fox that ran into the road. I know animals shouldn’t be given a way that way, but it was a kind of reflex, ”he says.

Sjöberg’s car ended up in the middle of the road. He got a ride from the police to the train station and was able to continue his journey, but the situation was not over.

Hard the pains started a few days later, Sjöberg recalls and adds that he has been taking painkillers for two weeks.

The pressure felt in the chest was due to four broken ribs, but the symptoms felt by Sjöberg went in an increasingly severe direction.

“I felt really weird. All my joints were sore, I had chills and I was sure I was suffering from corona, ”Sjöberg says.

After that, his body gave up. Sjöberg recalls how he couldn’t even walk, but had to crawl into the toilet because of the severe pain.

Sjöberg says he received an ambulance ride to the hospital “time at the last minute”.

X-rays taken at the hospital revealed a fist-sized cluster of staphylococcal bacteria from his lungs.

“The fact that I was anesthetized for so long was because the bacterium was very strong. If staphylococcus had been closer to the heart, it could have been going, ”Sjöberg says.

He said doctors had even considered removing half of the lungs. All this happened without Sjöberg having any idea of ​​the situation.

In recent years the star athlete tells Expressen about his experiences in some detail. Waking up from more than two weeks of anesthesia had been a tremendous experience – Sjöberg thought he was in his belts when his limbs were not working.

Sjöberg has been told that dreams during anesthesia can be very strong and real. So was his first post-awakening memory.

Sports legend says his memories sound crazy. She sits in her memory wearing ordinary clothes in the office and talking to two doctors.

“My bag was packed and I was going to go to Qatar to drive formula one. I was totally fucked that they had disrupted my plan. ”

Experience did not remain unique. Sjöberg describes that he ended up with “some kind of psychosis” in the week following the awakening.

“The lights sent me messages and a lot more weird. I experienced it for real, even though the doctors confirmed that it was not so. ”

Sjöberg says he is not a believer, but adds that some dreams have made him wonder if a person chooses to die because “the light in the tunnel that everyone is talking about is coming from somewhere”.

“I was already on the other side, but I decided I wasn’t going to die,” Sjöberg says.

In diapers lying Sjöberg says he supports euthanasia after his experiences. She feels admiration and respect for those who work in healthcare.

At the hospital, Sjöberg saw and heard how serious the disease coronavirus can be at its worst. At the end of April, he shared his experiences in his startling message.

“I want to show this picture to the pea brains that appeared when I wondered how Gothenburgers reacted to the coronavirus,” Sjöberg wrote On Instagram.

Sjöberg said at that time that he understood how close he himself was to death. In its update, the Swedish legend praised the entire staff of Sahlgren Hospital.

Gothenburger the hospital has been closed to guests due to a coronavirus pandemic, but Sjöberg tells Expressen of the exception made to him.

“I realized afterwards that my daughter and her mother, my ex-Spouse, were standing next to my bed. No one has said it directly to me, but I think they were there because no one knew if I would survive. ”