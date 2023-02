Sensational at the Assoluti Indoor Athletics Championships in Ancona: the 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was defeated by Samuele Ceccarelli in the 60m final. The 23-year-old from Atletica Firenze Marathon) imposes himself with a time of 6″54, the third best time of the year. Jacobs instead has to settle for second place with 6″55, complete with a small physical problem at the end of the race.