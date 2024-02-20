Athletics | Senni Salminen, who was injured in the WC Indoor Championships, received good news

According to the coach, the triple jumper will return to normal training “during the spring”.

To Tampere Injured in the WC Indoor Championships Senni Salminen, 28, survives leg injury without surgery. Salminen was injured in the fourth round of the triple jump final and finished third in the competition with a result of 13.08.

“It is about an injury to the sole of the foot, which was examined and found to not require surgical treatment. The leg can now rest for a while, but replacement training has already started”, Salminen's coach Matti Mononen said on Tuesday the Sports Federation on the website.

“The return to normal training will take place during the spring.”

Salminen the best result of the Halli season was 13.87 in Aarhus, Denmark at the end of January.

Salminen's indoor record is 14.22 from March 2021, and on outdoor tracks he has jumped to his record of 14.63 in June 2021.