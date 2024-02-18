Athletics | Senni Salminen heard an ominous thud in her leg: “I stopped there”

Senni Salminen was injured in the indoor athletics championships in Tampere.

Triple Jumper At Senni Salmi there was no luck on the way in the athletics championship halls.

Salminen, representing Imatra's Athletes, could record only one result, 13.08, which was enough for bronze in Sunday's competition.

Salminen's second and third jumps were rejected due to overstepping, and in the fourth he injured his leg in the middle of the acceleration.

Salminen walked with crutches after the race. His leg was supported with tape.

There is still no more detailed information about what happened to the leg.

“I started running, and then I just felt the crunches in the soles of my feet. I stopped there,” says Salminen.

Strait plans to go to the doctor and get MRIs as soon as possible. He tells that his girlfriend Stella Wickstrom has supported him after the race and given practical advice.

“He is a doctor, so I got an expert comment. I don't feel so alone now that there are important people here,” says Salminen.

Despite the SM medal, Salmi is clearly upset by the performance. He says that he already noticed in Friday's long jump that his body was not working properly. Salminen finished fifth in the long jump with a result of 6.10.

Strait estimated that for some reason his nervous system was not in optimal condition during the WC weekend.

“Based on all the tests and training, I was in the best shape of my life, so it's even more annoying,” he summed up.

“This week of training has gone incredibly well and has felt really good. That was a bit of a bummer. The body sometimes works this way and apparently put a stop to the work itself, saying that now you need peace.”

Kolmiloikka SM gold went to Orimattila's Jymy To Kristiina Mäkelä. Mikkelin Kilpa-Veikkoin jumped just as far with him Jessica Kähäräwho also set his own record of 13.58.

The situation turned in Mäkelä's favor in the tie, because his second best result was better than Kähärä's.