Athletics | Senni Salminen felt that everything was collapsing and moved away from Helsinki: “I only go to see my girlfriend anymore”

Coach Matti Mononen watches as Senni Salminen lifts iron in the weight room of the Imatra sports hall.

Moving to Imatra to be close to the coach turned a new chapter in triple jumper Senni Salminen's training and life. Now the body is in shape again and the summer of two prestigious competitions is ahead.

Imatra

Triple Jumper Senni Salminen says he has turned a new chapter in his life.

He has given away his rented apartment in Helsinki and has been living in Imatra since October, where he is a coach Matti Mononen can follow the exercises even more closely and every day.