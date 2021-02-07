Athletics Seivastahti Armand Duplantis crossed again six meters, also tried to make an ME result of 619

The double result 603 is the top result of the season in the world.

Men pole vault star Armand Duplantis again reached a result of more than six meters on Saturday in the athletics hall competition in Rouen, France. Duplantis surpassed height 603 with its winning performance. This is the top result of the season.

21-year-old Swedish Duplantis opened his season last weekend in Germany with a crossing of 601. In his name is also the ME height crossing of 618, which was born in the hall last year.

In Rouen, Duplantis sought to cross 619 three times, but it remained a dream despite the encouragement of rivals. The race was held without an audience.

“It (a world record attempt) doesn’t succeed every time,” Duplantis said of Swedish news reporter TT.

Last year, Duplantis broke ME twice in the hall, first with a score of 617.

Second in France was France Renaud Lavillenie. His result was now 593. Last weekend, Lavillenie crossed 602 in France, getting over the iconic six meters for the first time since 2016.

593 reached the same result as the Lavillen in Rouen, USA Christopher Nilsen.

There was also a two-time world champion Sam Kendricks, which reached fourth with a result of 583.