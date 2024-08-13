Athletics | Seiväshirmu Duplantis challenges oar master Warholm in a surprising sport

Athletics|The pole star Armand Duplantis and the fearsome Karsten Warholm will meet in the Zurich evening in September.

Swedish Armand Duplantis and Norway Karsten Warholm are athletics superstars, but in a few weeks the men will face each other in a rather surprising competition.

Duplantis, who dominates the pole vault to his heart’s content, and Warholm, the three-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, will line up side by side in the Diamond League night in Zurich on September 5.

The superiority is determined in the 100-meter run.

The idea started last year in the Diamond League competition in Monaco, and now the meeting of the superstars is coming true.

Duplantis is a recent Olympic pole vault champion and multiple world record holder. Warholm won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, but the ME man had to settle for silver in Paris.

Warholm admits that losing to a pole vaulter in a running race would be embarrassing.

“Yes, a little,” Warholm commented to the Norwegian for NRK.

He says he is excited about the match and what kind of performance he is capable of.

“I’m even more excited about what he (Duplantis) is capable of.”

Duplantis takes the encounter seriously. He told the Swedish SVT that he has recently been practicing starting from the starting racks.

“I don’t know which one is better, but I have confidence. I have a good chance.”