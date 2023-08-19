Katir and Ingebrigtsen, in the 5,000m of the 2022 European. Soren Stache / getty

The stadium is magnificent, everyone says, overwhelmed by the heat and humidity that flows from the Danube, so close, and the tiny flies that settle heavily on the white shirts of the athletes who discover the track, stretch their muscles, rehearse in the starting blocks, they dig their feet into the fine-grained, almost dusty, cement-colored sand of the jumping pits, or lie down on their towels on the edge of the track, which they judge to be very fast. The eve of the World Athletics Championships, a conclave of the best athletes in the world in a biennial festive function that the pandemic, the delay of the Tokyo Games to 2021, has made almost routine: there were Games on the 21st and the World Cup in on the 22nd, and there will be a World Cup on the 23rd, Games on the 24th and the World Cup again, in Tokyo, on the 25th.

“In my town we call them wine flies,” says Ricardo Diéguez, who is from Lubián, in Sanabria, and is also attentive to Jaël Bestué, the athlete he trains at the CAR in Sant Cugat, trying to make them fly away. in Barcelona. Bestué, 22, a sprinter of 11.10s in the 100m and 22.54s in the 200m, is one of the new figures in Spanish athletics, he plays the sax and sings very well, and he has no doubts in his eyes, only courage , when, after enduring his good meters the speed of Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce in Vallehermoso, he tells Diéguez that in Budapest he will run the 100m, the 200m and the relay, and that even if he has to break the Spanish record along the way of the 100m (the 11.06s that Sandra Myers nailed in 1991) she will reach the semifinals, which is a world, and next to her on the track passes, indifferent and calm, Sha’Carri Richardson (10.71s this year). , the wayward American, the image of a rebel, of a star, than world athletics, in her permanent search for figures who will restore the so-called king sport to its lost popularity. The saturation of world competitions, and the trivialization of records accelerated by shoe technology and the use of LED lights as hares, do not help the international federation (WA, World Athletics) in its mission, however.

With the 23-year-old sprinter from Dallas, her zero international record and her two million followers on Instagram, Bestué, who is in another league, will not compete, but, in the hectometer, the Jamaican Shericka Jackson and Fraser-Pryce and the Ivorian Marie -Josée Talou, and on the full stage of Budapest, the other greats that athletics has given birth to in recent years, unique talents, the best in history, world record holders and unbeatable, but not very popular outside the borders of the athletics. They are Faith Kipyegon, the Kenyan mother who this summer broke the 1,500m, mile and 5,000m world records, who will try to win the 1,500m and 5,000m before 36,000 spectators at the National Stadium in Budapest. They are also Yulimar Rojas, Venezuelan, triple jump world record holder (15.74m), who will achieve, if she doesn’t sprain an ankle, and thus, almost, her fourth World Cup in the open air; Mondo Duplantis, Swedish, world record holder for pole vault (6.22m) and unbeatable; Ryan Crouser, from Portland, Oregon, who has revolutionized the way of throwing the weight and throws the 7,260 kilo ball 23.56 meters, more than anyone ever, or the 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, who broke the world record ( 45.94s) to win gold in Tokyo. Or, the most extravagant, the American sprinter Noah Lyles, who has publicly challenged Usain Bolt’s impossible records (9.58s and 19.19s) in the 100m and 200m.

In their world, Spanish athletes can hardly raise their voices, but they can in other areas, such as historical tradition, that of walking, the specialty, precisely, to which the international federation wants to condemn to death. Three golds in the marathon (two by Abel Antón and Martín Fiz), one in length (Niurka Montalvo) and three running (Josep Marín, Chuso García Bragado and Miguel Ángel López) make up the Spanish loot in 40 years of World Cups. The head of the Spanish team, the athlete who has the best chance of adding hers to the seven golds, and twice, in the 20 and 35 kilometers, and the Peruvian Kimberly García as her great rival in both distances, is Orce from Granada. María Pérez, 27, the European champion walker who broke the world record for the 35 kilometers in May. And in men, raising the curtain on the World Cup just dawned on Saturday between the statues of the Plaza de los Héroes with the 20 kilometers, Álvaro Martín, Alberto Amezcua and Diego García will not be far behind either.

Except for two dispossessed winners in 2009 – the fleeting triumph of Natalia Rodríguez in the 1,500m, disqualified after a few minutes for pushing a rival in the opinion of the commissioners; the sad of Marta Domínguez in the 3,000m hurdles, penalized years later for doping—no Spanish athlete has raised their arms after winning on the track. In the kingdom of another of the unbeatables, that of the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, still almost a teenager, 22 years old, and so many victories already in 1,500m and 5,000m, three Spaniards trust his voice. They are Mo Katir, who is close to 12m 45s in the long distance, of which she is the European record holder, and 3m 29s in the 1,500m, and will also double in Budapest, Mario García Romo and Adel Mechaal. In the humidity of the stadium, among the sticky wine flies that never cease to flutter, all the Spanish spotlights will be focused on them already on Saturday afternoon, when the first 1,500m heat. And in Bestué so many afternoons, of course.

the grand finals

Saturday 19 08.50 am, 20km walk men (Álvaro Martín, Massimo Stano)

Sunday 20 07.15, 20km women’s walk (María Pérez, Kimberly García)

19.10 Men’s 100m (Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles, Marcell Jacobs, Ferdinand Omanyala)

Monday 21 21.50, women’s 100m (Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josée Jaël Bestué)

Tuesday 22 21.30, 1,500m women (Faith Kipyegon)

21.42, 3,000m hurdles men (Lamecha Girma, Soufiane el Bakkali, Dani Arce)

Wednesday 23 21.15, 1,500m men (Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Mo Katir, Mario García, Adel Mechaal)

21.50, 400m hurdles men (Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, Allison dos Santos)

Thursday 24 07.00 35km walk women and men (María Pérez, Álvaro Martín)

21.35, 400m men (Wayde van Niekerk)

21.50, women’s 400m hurdles (Femke Bol)

Friday the 25th 19.35, Triple jump women (Yulimar Rojas)

21.40, 200m women (Gabby Thomas, Shericka Jackson, Richardson, Bestué)

21.50, 200m men (Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo)

Saturday 26 19.25, Men’s Pole Vault (Mondo Duplantis)

20.30, 800m men (Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Adrián Ben, Saúl Ordóñez, Mohamed Attaoui)

20.50, 5,000m women (Faith Kipyegon)

21.50, Women’s 4x100m relay

Sunday 27 20.10, 5,000m men (Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Mo Katir)

20.45, 800m women (Athing Mu, Keely Hodgkinson, Mary Moraa, Lorea Ibarzabal)

21.37, Men’s 4x400m relay

