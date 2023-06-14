Athletics | SE woman Reetta Hurske placed fifth: “I just didn’t get anywhere”

Pyrinnön’s Reetta Hurske was the best Finn at the Fifth Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. Teammate Lotta Harala broke 13 seconds in the heat for the first time in her career.

Turku

Finnish way the expectations for the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at the Paavo Nurme Games only grew during the painful minutes. Last summer’s European champion, Poland Pia Skrzyszowska was abandoned after the first bang.

Reetta Hurskeen Skrzyszowska, who started next to her, explained her false start for quite a long time with the officials. On the TV broadcast, you could hear how he said that he didn’t think he had stolen. However, based on the slow-motion pictures, it was clear that the European Championship gold medalist was the first to come off the racks.

After this, the evening was spent for Hurskee, who was the third fastest in the preliminaries with a time of 12.92 ahead of only Skrzyszowska (12.84) and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (12.87).

Hurske got a good start, but in the end the run did not carry as well as his competitors. As a result, the weakest time of the beginning of the season was 12.97 and fifth place.

The fact that under 13 seconds is Hurskee’s weakest of the six starts of the summer says everything about his great condition.

The SE woman directly admitted that more recovery time would have been required for a profit.

“I don’t know if there is much to say about the runs. In the opening round I bumped into too many fences, and in the final I just couldn’t get anywhere. Today was a worse day, but you can’t expect 12.70 like that many times from the assembly line.”

Tampere’s racing season continues already on Saturday in Kuortane. As a result, Hurskee will have six starts in a week and a half.

“In my opinion, once it’s agreed, that’s where we’ll go. However, I can run.”

To Tampere Purinnön’s top athletes Lotta Harala was the bright spot of the day. Harala is competing on outdoor tracks for the first time in almost three seasons. At times, the speedster has gone through a really deep time mentally during his injury cycle.

In the opening round, Harala broke under 13 seconds for the first time and cleared his way directly to the final. The new record is now set at 12.99. According to Harala, that was the minimum goal.

“Of course, it’s been chased here for a long time, and I don’t know how many years I’ve received messages that the next race will take less than 13 seconds.”

According to Aituri, it is good to continue the season in Turku, even though the races were not technically quite successful.

In his record run, Harala regretted the weak start. In addition, according to him, special things happened in the veda, which are not typical for Harala. By this he meant that a fast fence interval was followed by a slow interval.

“Despite that, times like that, so I’m quite happy with it.”

1) Ditaji Kambunji, Switzerland, 12.79 2) Luca Kozak, Hungary, 12.93 3) Laeticia Bapte, France, 12.93 4) Sarah Lavin, Ireland, 12.94 5) Betrayal Pursue Purintö 12.97 6) Mette Graversgaard, Denmark, 13.00 7) Lotta Harala, Pyrintö, 13.07

Korte’s leg failed

of HIFK Annimari Korte had to stop his heat before the last fence. The reason was clearly visible when Korte walked to the interview point. The tapes on the right ankle were completely off. As a result, the leg gave out.

Korte broke his ankle in training about a week ago. This resulted in a slight ligament injury.

“If there’s no ligament to hold it, the tape is the only thing I can run with,” he clarified and said that he was not hurt in the situation.

The tape was bad even at the beginning, and Korte was already behind the top women at the start.

“On the net court, when we tried to get the tape to hold, there were a couple of departures where the foot just went under.”

The sprinter Annimari Korte said after the race that taping her leg was of no use.

Korte refused to reveal who put the ankle in the strong, but unsustainable tape. Instead, he shared the praise of the sports physiotherapist Juha Koistinen for good taping at the weekend. According to Kortte, the ankle held up really well then.

Now Korte is learning how to tape his ankles under the guidance of Koistinen himself.

“I probably won’t take a competitive break, because the ligaments take so long to heal that I can’t wait here for the whole summer.”

The former SE woman was sad to be interrupted by a tough competition, but it didn’t show on her face. Korte smiled during the interviews and signed autographs for the young people before arriving.

Also Nooralotta Neziri missed the preliminaries with a time of 13.05.