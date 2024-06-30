Athletics | SE woman Krista Tervo collapsed in the Kaleva Games – “Take it in your head”

Athletics|Despite the painful games of the last few weeks, Krista Tervolta still has faith before the Paris Olympics.

Vaasa

Moukarin SE woman Krista Tervon the trip to the Kaleva Games ended in bitter disappointment on Sunday.

He was completely without a result. The first three throws resulted in an X, and this was no longer the case for the last three rounds.

Tervo stepped away from Kaarle’s field immediately after his own throws.

“Of course, I’d rather go with the result,” Tervo told reporters.

Even though Tervo experienced a similar fate in Paavo Nurme’s games, he is not about to despair. He described his first throw on Sunday as “quite good”, but the result was not recorded, as Tervo faltered after his throw.

In the second throw, Tervo was tormented by a strong gust of wind, according to his own words, and the third throw was “completely unsuccessful” and flew into the nets.

Next Tervo heads for a training break. He hopes that during that time the technology will fall into place.

This must happen if Tervo wants to be successful at the Paris Olympics in less than two months. He broke the result limit of the Games with his Finnish record of 74.63 thrown in Lahti in May.

“Not necessarily [sunnuntain suoritus herätä hirveästi itseluottamusta], but I still have enough credit. You just have to believe in what you’re doing.”

In a moment of disappointment, Tervo draws strength from the idea that there is more to life than sports.

“There are more boring things in life [kuin urheilu].”

Moukari won the WC gold Silja Kosonen with a result of 72.65. He took silver Suvi Koskinen (68,61) and bronze With Charlotte Sandku (66,89).