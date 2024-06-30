Athletics | SE woman Ella Junnila was left with the SM silver – she made an elegant gesture to the champion backstage

Athletics|Heta Tuuri celebrated the third Finnish championship of her career.

Vaasa

High jump final ended in a surprise when the SE woman of the sport Ella Junnila got silver and celebrated the victory Heta Tuuri.

Both exceeded the height of 186, but Tuuri did it with his first. Came third Venla Pulkanenwhose best quote was 184.

After the final, Junnila was seen making a stylish gesture to her competing sister Tuuri. He did not agree to press interviews until Tuuri had entered the interview area and given his own comments.

For Tuuri, the Finnish championship was the third of its kind. The previous one came in Joensuu in the summer of 2022.

“I just said that gold every other year, silver every other year, but let’s try for gold again next year,” Tuuri said with a laugh.

Tuuri’s final was challenging at first, but he found his rhythm during the race.

“I don’t know what was in it at the beginning. Maybe I had to think too much.”

In the following weeks, Tuuri plans to focus on training, and the next time he will be seen in action will be at Joensuu’s Motonet GP in mid-July.

To the Olympics Luck is not on your side, unlike Junnila, who won silver at the WC, who broke the Paris result limit with the Finnish record 197 set by Paavo Nurme at the Games.

Junnila said after the SC final that she has not yet set any specific goal for the Olympics.

“Of course I’m trying to get as high as possible, and that means I definitely want to apply for a place in the final.”

Junnila says she believes that crossing two meters can still be done this summer.

Adjustment 30.6. at 11:18 p.m.: Corrected Pulkkanen’s first name to be Venla, not Veera.