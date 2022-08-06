Athletics | SE swimmer Viivi Lehikoinen is also the strongest in the smooth 400 meters

HS followed Saturday’s finals of the Kaleva Games. Topi Raitanen, who recovered from a stomach ache, ran a good time in the hurdles. Elina Lampela took a surprise victory in the pole vault.

Women’s 400 m

Viivi Lehikoinen distributed his strength correctly and at the end won his first SM gold in the smooth 400 meters with a time of 53.02. In July, Lehikoinen ran 54.60 in the 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships.

A year ago, Lehikoinen also ran the smooth 400 meters at the Kaleva Games in Tampere, where he was second with a record of 52.99. In Tampere, the best four ran under 54 seconds, likewise in Joensuu.

Last year’s champion Mette Baas was second 53.08, Milja Thureson third 53.40 and Aino Pulkkinen fourth 53.81.

The run was so interesting that the women’s long relay team from Finland is going to the European Championships. The team will be chosen next Monday.

Wilma Murto congratulated Elina Lampela on the championship.

Women’s pole vault

Elina Lampela emerged as a surprise winner when the big favourite Wilma Murto couldn’t get his jump right. Lampela bent her season’s best 450 centimeter, while Murto was left behind with 440. Saga Andersson renewed her bronze medal from last year, 425.

“Really good feeling. I’ve always wanted to win the championship,” said Lampela from Oulu.

Lampela was born in the United States and has dual citizenship. He moved to Finland at the age of two.

Lampela’s season has been broken. He injured his ankle coming down at the beginning of June. He failed to qualify for the World Championships, so he will go to the upcoming European Championships in good shape.

“I’m going to the European Championship with a better feeling now,” said Lampela.

Murto said that he had not prepared in any way separately for the SC competition.

“There was a lack of sensitivity. I’m already preparing for the European Championships, which I’m really looking forward to.”

Kristiina Mäkelä and the 10th championship of her career.

Women’s triple jump

Kristiina Mäkelä won his tenth championship. The winning result of 14.41 was created in too strong a tailwind (+2.2 m/s), so it is not valid for statistics.

Senni Salminen got two approved jumps, of which the first 14.29 brought the SM silver. Salminen’s result was created under permitted conditions.

Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase

Last compared to last year, the entire trio of medals went to Joensuu for new ones. The 20-year-old of the Turku Sports Association Lotta-Maria Maine took the first Finnish championship of his career with a time of 10:32.57.

Last year he was sixth in Tampere (10:31,20). Maine belongs to the contractors of the Kaleva Games. On Friday, he finished fifth in the 1,500 meters.

Helsinki Kisa-Veikkoin Janette Vänttinen was second with his record of 10:35.17 and Kuopio’s Reippaan Pihla Hokkanen was third (10:38,16).

Five-time Finnish champion of the trip (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021) Camilla Richardson no longer runs obstacles, but concentrates on long track distances.

Salla Sipponen took her sixth championship in the discus throw.

Women’s puck

To Keuru Competitors Salla Sipponen threw his sixth Finnish championship with a result of 57.45. Sipponen was superior in the ring. Helena Leveelahti lost more than three and a half meters.

Sipponen competed in the World Championships in July. He has also been selected for the European Championships, where he threw the required 60 meters for the final. In qualifying for the World Championships, Sipponen threw 57.16.

Miia Sillman’s new heptathlon championship.

Women’s heptathlon

Miia Sillman took his second consecutive SM gold. He collected 5,775 points. A year ago, he scored 5,939 points. Of the top players in the country of Marie Huntington the season is over and Saga Vanninen at the same time took the junior world championship in Colombia.

Men’s 3,000m steeplechase

Top Raitanen successfully returned as Finnish champion after the World Championships. At the World Championships, Raitase had stomach problems on the day of the competition, and he could hardly eat at all.

In the Kaleva Games, Raitanen missed his own way from the start with a good winning time of 8:21.10. That’s five seconds off his record. In two weeks, Raitanen will aim for a place in the finals at the European Championships. The SM run was a great test for that.

Raitanen didn’t ventilate at the goal for nothing. He ran the last thousand meters in 2:40.7.

“I don’t enjoy running alone. I like running man against man,” Raitanen said.

Men’s moukari

Tuomas Seppänen still didn’t get the WC gold, but took the 12th medal of his career, now silver. Seppänen has been the most consistent of Finland’s moukari men this season, but in Joensuu another World Cup representative threw the champion Aaron Kangas.

The score level of the moukari final was low. Kangas threw 72.80, Seppänen 72.68. Henri Liipola was third, 72.44, in the final, which was a centimeter game.

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Reetta Hurske took his third Finnish championship overwhelmingly. The winning time of 12.87 came in a strong tailwind (+3.1 m/s).