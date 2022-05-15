Athletics SE shooter Krista Tervo feels that it will be easier to get meters – again 71 meters exceeded

Silja Kosonen, the previous holder of the Finnish record, placed second in Kankaanpää.

Hammer thrower Krista Tervo build the basics in the early season races, but the throw goes great. Tervo, representing Karhula Katajainen, opened his domestic competition season promisingly on Sunday, when he threw a result of 71.46 in Kankaanpää.

“There has been some really good work to do in the exercises, but also variation. Throwing in a competition was the same as in practice. When the throw hits the spot, it goes really well. And when you don’t hit, you don’t fly either, ”Tervo commented in the Sports Association’s press release.

In March Tervo threw a Finnish women’s record of 74.40 in Portugal.

“Compared to last summer, there have been clear developments. It feels easier to get meters than last year, when the throw hits the spot, ”Tervo estimates.

In Kankaanpää, the Turku Sports Association Silja Kosonen was second with a throw of 69.08 and Varpaisjärvi Vireen Kiira Väänänen third after throwing 65.76.

“I was amazed that I got so far with some bad throws,” said Kosonen, who lost SE to Tervo in the spring.

Väänänen is looking forward to the summer with confidence, as the opening of the season was the best in a long time.