Athletics Savon Sanomat: Spear thrower Antti Ruuskanen will become a father

Antti Ruuskanen’s season opening will be postponed due to a family event.

Javelin thrower Antti Ruuskanen the opening of the season will move again, he says Savon Sanomat. This time the reason is a happy family event as an experienced shooter is getting his spouse Tuula Moilanen with the addition of a family. According to Savon Sanomat, the baby announced its result a little prematurely on Tuesday morning.

Ruuskanen, 37, was scheduled to compete on Tuesday in Lappeenranta. Last week, he dropped out of the Orimattila races due to a minor injury.

Ruuskanen, who is looking at the Tokyo Olympics, is likely to open his competition season on Saturday in Kuortane, where there is very much resistance. Kuortane has a 96.29 throw from Germany this season Johannes Vetter.

Ruuskanen has won three medals, but his last years have been colored by injuries. Last season, he only threw in the Kaleva Championships and the Swedish national match. Ruuskanen’s record of 88.98 meters is from 2015.