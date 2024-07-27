Athletics | Sara Lappalainen ran a new Finnish record

Athletics|Sara Lappalainen, who is preparing for the Olympics, improved her own 1,000 meter Finnish record.

Porvoo’s Achilles Sara Lappalainen ran a new Finnish record of 1,000 meters in his hometown Porvoo on Saturday.

Lappalainen improved the SE in his own name to a result of 2:36.15. The old SE was 2.39.14 from 2020.

The 1,000-meter race, which is run less often, served as an important training for Lappalainen towards the 1,500-meter race at the Paris Olympics. He also ran the same distance before the Tokyo Olympics.

“It was harder now, even though I had two hares to help me on the training ground in Tokyo,” said Lappalainen of SUL in the bulletin.

In Porvoo, the wind was strong during the run, which didn’t bother Lappalai, who ran solo.

“The wind was not bad. It’s just a state of mind,” Lappalainen said.

Lappalainen also holds the Finnish records for 800 meters, 1,500 meters and a mile.