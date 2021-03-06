Athletics Sara Kuivisto’s reign ended 0.35 seconds after the European Championship final: “Maybe I could have been a little bolder”

Sara Kuivisto ran third in his 800-meter semi-final and was eliminated from the final at the European Championships in Athletics in Torun, Poland.

Kuivisto ran for 2.03.64. Häin was 0.35 seconds behind the second-place finisher from the British Ellie Bakerista.

The semi-finals ended Kuivisto’s well-run hall season, leaving the SEs of 800 meters and 1,500 meters with 2.03.29 and 4.11.92. However, there was a bit of room for maneuver in the European Championship semi-final.

“Maybe I could have run a little bolder,” Kuivisto estimates in the release.

Mostly Kuivisto, who ran fifth, tightened third in the last 200 meters. The half-time was 63.4, the other half went to 60.2 seconds.

“I went running with the idea that you mind your mind, don’t go rushing. It worked well, but maybe I ran too much out there, ”Kuivisto thought.

“However, I won a run that started at 2.00 this season Nadia Powerin. It wasn’t a bad run for me. Great, ”that I got to run these decent races.

Kuivisto will next turn to snow sports, and there are hopes for tough races in the summer as well.

“Now let’s ski for a week, and then continue training. I hope to be able to run these good races in the summer, ”so that you don’t have to run alone.

Pole vault in the finals Wilma Murto exceeded 455 and finished sixth. He once dropped from a height of 460, 465 and 470.