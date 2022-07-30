Saturday, July 30, 2022
Athletics | Sara Kuivisto, who overcame Gulistoloinen, ran second in Gothenburg: “It’s a shame when I went to lose with chalk lines”

July 30, 2022
Sara Kuivisto, who only started her season this week, is already at a great pace. Gothenburg brought home from the 800 meters race a narrow second place.

Sara Kuivisto has recovered quickly from the illness at the beginning of the season at a good pace. On Saturday in Gothenburg, Kuivisto ran the first 800 meter race of the season and finished second in the race with a time of 2:02.00.

Italian Vibrant Coiro kiri ran to victory in the last meters by six hundredths of a second.

“It’s a bit sad when I went with chalk lines to lose,” Kuivisto said in the Sports Association’s press release.

“The run still felt sticky. The going is not easy yet, but otherwise a strong and good run.”

Landscape caught an intestinal parasite on a competition trip in the spring, and stomach problems postponed the start of his season to the end of the summer.

He missed the World Championships in Eugene and won the 1,500 meter race in his season opener with a time of 4:12.47 on Tuesday in Jyväskylä.

In the Kaleva Games in Joensuu next weekend, Kuivisto will participate in both the 800 and 1,500 meters.

