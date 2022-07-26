Athletics | Sara Kuivisto triumphantly returned to the running tracks: “I’m fine, there’s nothing to worry about”

In the men’s running distances, Viljami Kaasalainen beat his record and Joonas Rinne his season’s best.

Jyväskylä

Last In the summer, he broke Finnish records in both 800 meters and 1,500 meters Sara Kuivisto opened his competition season at the Jyväskylä gp races on Tuesday. Suffering from health concerns throughout the spring and early summer, Kuivisto ran to victory in the 1,500-meter race at Harju Stadium with a time of 4:12.47.

“I’m really happy that I can run at all. In mid-June, a light began to appear at the end of the tunnel. The first run is never very smooth for me, there was a bit of twisting,” Kuivisto stated.

“This summer has been really challenging. At one point I was sure I wouldn’t be able to run at all. Today was more stressful than usual.”

Kuivisto goes to the European Championships in Munich, which start in mid-August, with modest goals. Most likely, this time the choice of distance will only focus on 800 meters.

“Certainly the run will improve when there are fewer starts. In the Kaleva Games, I will run both distances, but in terms of the European Championships, the choice is more likely to be 800 meters. I got to run so little in the spring that it can be seen even at 1,500 meters,” Kuivisto summed up.

“I’m fine, there’s nothing to worry about. This is where it starts.”

Finland ran the record in 100 meters a couple of weeks ago Samuli Samuelsson did not reach top speed in the rainy evening in Jyväskylä. The clocks stopped this time at 10.35, which took second place to Switzerland by Pascal Mancini after.

“I got a dream start in the first one, but then I was shot back because of a stolen start. In the second, the start was really bad. Certainly the time would have been better, but this kind of sprinting happens sometimes,” said Samuelsson.

“Bad taste left from running. I couldn’t really get the run rolling after a bad start. I’m still quite confident about the upcoming games.”

200 meters fresh Finnish record holder Samuel Purola tested his speed with a full lap of the track. Purola was second in the 400 meters with a time of 46.80. Viljami Kaasalainen was number one with his record of 46.54. Also Eljas Aalto under 47 seconds.

The last time three Finnish men ran under 47 seconds during the same season was in 1988.

“We’ve been waiting for this all summer. Times starting at 47 have been run too much. No offense to Samuel, but can’t let runners on second win. This definitely brings more power to my own career”, Kaasalainen raved.

Joonas Rinne did his best of the season at 800 meters and clung even more strongly to the European Championship place with a time of 1:46.36. Ville Lampinen ran second with his record 1:46.78.

“Now it came to the end. The desire to win was strong and it was great that it was a good time at the same time,” Rinne chatted.