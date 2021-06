Sara Kuivisto improved the Finnish record by 0.62 seconds.

Sara Kuivisto has run in Vaasa women ‘s 1,500 meters new Finnish record 4.05.39.

The 44-year-old record improved by 0.62 seconds. At that time, Sinikka Tyynelä ran in 1977.

Kuiviston, 29, his own record so far was recorded at 4.08.85.