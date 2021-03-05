Athletics Sara Kuivisto ran sparingly to the European Championship semifinals at 800 meters: “It felt so easy and nice”

According to Kuivisto, the first round left a good sense of one’s own condition for the semi-finals

Sara Kuivisto has reached the semifinals of the European Championships in Athletics at the 800 meters in Poland. Porvoolainen took the place in tomorrow’s semi-finals with a relaxed run, which took third place in the installments with a time of 2.04.20.

“It seemed so easy and nice that I Exited. I saved all the time, ”Kuivisto estimates in the Sports Federation’s press release.

According to Kuivisto, the first round left a good sense of one’s own condition for the semi-finals. Kuivisto stretched the last 200 meters of the lap faster than the first three laps. The time of the church tour was 29.5.

“Yes, I was already able to hold my own in that run. It was time to shove it in between, and there will be more of it in the semi-finals, but it was fun to get to a race like that. That’s what I longed for, “said Kuivisto.

Domestic In the Games, Kuivisto has been left without resistance, but there are enough tighteners in Torun.

“In the semi-finals, aiming for a final place. It’s possible if I get a successful run. ”

In mid-February, Kuivisto ran solo in Helsinki at 800 meters, the Finnish hall record of 2.03.29.