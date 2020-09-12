Athletics Sara Kuivisto ran a report with 800 meters – Merikoski-Silius’ SE result’s now seconds away

The arbor misplaced little to the Slovak champion.

Finland the most effective 800 meter feminine runner Sara Kuivisto is in excessive spirits after the autumn. Kuivisto ran second in Samorin, Slovakia with its personal report of two.01.60. Time is the third quickest in all-time home statistics. Kuivisto’s earlier report was 2.01.85.

The Slovak champion gained the Samorin competitors Gabriela Gajanová better of the season 2.01.26.

“This was a particularly essential race for me. I received away with the unhealthy feeling I had after the earlier race. Once I had run alone all summer season after which received to run with others in Dessau, I used to be simply so overloaded that that race went to it, ”Kuivisto stated in a press launch.

Dessaun by the point of the race, Kuivisto’s time was over 2.03. In Samorin, Kuivisto hocked himself with restraint through the run.

“I waited for 600 meters after which I left. Perhaps I may have left a bit of earlier, so I might have caught Gajanova, ”Kuivisto stated.

The principle distance of Kuivisto final summer season has been 800 meters. His aim has been his personal report and Tuuli Merikoski-Silius SE time 2.00.59. He has an opportunity to attain it in yet one more race.

“I’ll run one other 800 meters within the Czech Republic subsequent week. It’s straightforward to get into that race now that I received that unhealthy feeling out and this run got here actually simply. I wasn’t drained in any respect after the run, however the situations had been actually nice. No wind and 26 levels heat. ”