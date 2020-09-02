Athletics Sara Kuivisto practiced the 1,000-meter Finnish record for the Swedish match

Kuivisto ran his record alone in Porvoo.

Medium distances runner Sara Kuivisto prepared for the Swedish match by breaking the 1,000-meter Finnish record in their own name.

Kuivisto, 29, from Borgå Akille, ran a new SE on Wednesday night in Porvoo. He ran the race alone and made the period 2.39.14.

“After a training session, it’s always disgusting to go to the first race. That is why I wanted such a start before the Swedish match and next week’s international competitions, ”Kuivisto said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

For 2.40.81 Kuivisto of the previous SE ran in the second year. Now his intention was to start with restraint and come to an end as hard as you can get.

“The condition after the training session is great and the running was easy. I could have run longer. The time was not surprising, but it surprised that the run came so easily, ”Kuivisto said.

Kuivisto will take part in a weekend match in Sweden for 800 meters. The other Finnish participants in the sport are the Turku Sports Federation Viola Westling and Helsinki Race-Veikko Amira Chokairy.