Athletics Sara Kuivisto is running for the European Championships, the third hall record

Samuel Purola is still looking for detachment.

Porvoo Achilles Sara Kuivisto carefully builds its fitness towards the European Championships in Athletics Hall competing in Poland at the beginning of March. On Sunday, Kuivisto ran his third record of the hall season, when he clocked 55.94 in Jyväskylä at 400 meters. The previous record for the trip fell short by almost half a second.

“The record was the goal. The running also felt really nice, and easy compared to 800 meters, ”Kuivisto, who mainly competes in medium distances, said in a statement from the Sports Association.

Earlier this season, Kuivisto has run its 800-meter and 1,500-meter hall records of 2.03.48 and 4.11.92.

Next weekend, Kuivisto is aiming for an 800-meter race on Saturday, followed by either another 800 meters or 600 meters on Sunday at Pajulahti Hall. That would be a good workout for the European Championships.

“You have to be able to run several hard starts there,” Kuivisto anticipates the Torun European Championship hall competitions on May 5-7. March.

Oulu Pyren’s sprinter Samuel Purola won two 60-meter runs in Jyväskylä at 6.70 and 6.71.

“The feel was better than before the opening race of the season, but Saturday’s 200 meters still weighed in my legs. The ability to detach was a bit lost, ”Purola estimates.

Purola will compete next time on the 20th and 21st. February at the Finnish Championships in Jyväskylä. Before that, it’s a couple of weeks of practice.

Lappeenranta Sports Men’s Simo Lipsanen opened his three-season season in Joensuu with a domestic top result of 16.34.

“Okay for the feeling and feelings for the opening competition. Pretty much came overruns. If I get sharper contacts, I will be able to utilize the speed even better, ”Lipsanen described in the press release.

Women’s competition won by Imatra Athletes Senni Salminen jumped 13.59.

“Really, results like this are no longer satisfactory. The run is running, but jumping is pretty much in search, ”Salminen said.