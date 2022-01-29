Athletics Samuli Samuelsson picks up record speed in his opening of the hall season: “The World Cup limit is quite possible”

Samuelsson was fourth in Finland’s all-time government statistics.

Sprinter Samuli Samuelsson opened his hall race with a record of 60 meters. Samuelsson, representing Ikaalinen Athletes, won 6.65 during the trip in Helsinki. He ran the same time in the early rounds and improved his record by a hundredth of a second.

“The first one felt like a good run. In the final, the start acceleration went a bit wrong. I was not immediately bet on the first steps, ”Samuelsson said in a statement from the Finnish Sports Federation.

Samuelsson was fourth in Finland’s all-time government statistics and only two-hundredths of the result limit for the March World Cup in Belgrade.

“It seems like it’s quite possible that the World Cup limit could come from there, but 60 meters is so small. It’s such a starting point as a race trip, ”Samuelsson estimates.

In Kuopio Blue in Lalla tried to win the women ‘s height race with his hall record of 186. Ella Junnila exceeded on Friday in Karlsruhe, Germany in 184.