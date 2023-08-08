Athletics | Samuli Samuelsson on the World Championship ranking system: “It’s a really confusing set”

In the 200-meter race, there was a 4.5-meter tailwind. Samuelsson couldn’t remember anything similar in his career.

A sprinter Samuli Samuelsson could run on Tuesday in Tampere with a stronger tailwind than ever before in his career. In Samuelsson’s opinion, at least with a quick reflection, he couldn’t find another race where the wind would have swept the run as much.

In Tampere, the reading was 4.5 meters per second. Samuelsson’s 200m time of 20.84 earned him second place.

“Yes, you noticed it at the end. It flew nicely,” Samuelsson said.

“That’s why I did so well myself until the end.”

In Tampere, Samuelsson also ran in the relay. The relay was run by the Finnish national team and there were no other teams on the course. Valtteri Loukonof Samuelsson, Oskari Lehtonen and Samuel Purolan the quartet ran a time of 39.14.

“If there had been another team, I would probably have run harder. A bit rough to run alone, but a good time. Third place in the national team, the fastest time ever,” said Samuelsson.

Samuelsson ran a Finnish record of 10.12 for 100 meters this season. However, the season will not continue at the World Championships in Budapest. The ranking points were not enough for a place in the competition.

The allocation of places based on ranking points does not please Samuelsson. In the ranking, you get points for both the result and the ranking. The value of the placements depends on the race in which the result was run. The five best competitions are included in the ranking.

“Nobody likes it. It’s a really messy set. It would still be best to have a B limit and an A limit,” says Samuelsson.

For next season, Samuelsson has already secured his European Championship place. Instead, with regard to the Paris Olympics, there would again be a need to collect points for the ranking.

Points have been collected since the beginning of July. The ranking of the Olympians closes at the end of next June.

“There are already some good times for the Olympic ranking, but more are needed. Those that ran in Espoo and Kuortane.”

Samuelsson plans to run in the 200 meters next week in Helsinki. After that, this season’s program also includes the Sweden match and the WC relays. The Sweden match will be held in Stockholm this year.